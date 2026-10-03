A five-year-old differently-abled girl was assaulted by a woman on a busy Amritsar street, with CCTV capturing the attack. Locals rescued her as police investigate claims of an old family dispute and the woman’s mental health.

In a shocking and horrifying incident, a five-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a woman in the middle of a busy street in the Dharampura area of Joda Phatak, Amritsar, with chilling CCTV footage capturing the accused repeatedly slapping, throwing, and dragging the child before the locals intervened.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman was seen mercilessly targeting the young girl, running up to her, seizing her arm, and launching into a brutal assault that left eyewitnesses and the local community utterly stunned.

The increasing violence and assault on minors over the years in states like Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, and Haryana have raised serious concerns over the safety and security of children in public spaces.

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How Did the Horrifying Incident Unfold?

The Joda Phatak, which is located in the Dharampura area of Amritsar, became the site of sheer terror on Thursday evening (October 1) around 7 PM when the victim, who was five-year-old differently-abled girl, was targeted while returning from fetching household items.

In a viral video, the woman was seen running behind the child, grabbing her aggressively before launching into a relentless physical assault that included repeated slaps and throwing her to the ground. Mercilessly, the young girl was dragged along the ground by her hands as she struggled desperately to free herself from the clutches of the attacker.

However, the locals immediately intervened and rescued the girl from the clutches of the accused, who appeared to exhibit erratic behavior while attempting to approach the child again, before vigilant residents safely escorted her away.

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According to local reports, the girl’s father, Pankaj, stated that her daughter, Amania, was having a problem with her legs and wears special footwear. It was reported that her tuition teacher was among the first to rush to the scene and help rescue the terrified child from the attacker.

Amania’s mother also rushed to the scene, but the accused allegedly abused and threatened her as well, causing the mother to fall on the road during the harrowing confrontation.

The Accused Has Mental Health Problems

The victim’s family has reportedly filed a complaint with the police, while authorities have taken the CCTV footage into possession and launched an investigation into the alleged assault.

The family and some residents have claimed that the accused woman has a mental health problem, although police have not confirmed the claim and said they are verifying the facts. The accused was identified as Anmol, alias Boni, and her mother alleged that both families had an old dispute, claiming that her daughter acted out of anger.

The investigating officer is reportedly verifying the allegations, including the claims about the woman’s mental health and the alleged old dispute between the two families. The police will take further action based on the findings.

The incident has reportedly sparked concerns, given the accused allegedly targeted a young differently-abled child in a public place, with the disturbing CCTV footage drawing attention to the need for greater safety and protection of children in public spaces.

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