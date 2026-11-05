Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, declaring the party is on its way out. He blamed both Congress and AAP for governance failures, specifically citing rising corruption and the worsening drug menace.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and claimed that the "party is on its way out". Speaking to reporters, Saini said the people of Punjab had "made up their minds" ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

Critique of Congress and AAP Governance

"The people of Punjab have made up their minds. They have already seen what the Congress party is like. The Congress had made grand promises to the people of Punjab—they claimed they would provide a job in every household and eradicate the drug menace. In reality, they provided no jobs, and the drug problem was not eliminated; in fact, it only worsened during the Congress's tenure..."

Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal

He also targeted AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. "Kejriwal stood on a stage in Punjab and declared, "We are honest". He even took a pledge at the feet of the great Bhagat Singh, promising to bring about positive change for Punjab," he told reporters here.

"The Congress party plunged deep into corruption, meanwhile he (Arvind Kejriwal) has lead to a situation where, if a citizen of Punjab goes to a police station to report that someone in their neighborhood is selling drugs, the police end up filing a case against the person who came to report it... The Punjab government is on its way out; nothing can save it now..."

Context of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

The remarks come ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, which are set to see a high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the incumbent AAP. In the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while Congress secured 18.