Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticizes Congress for threatening democracy, citing the Emergency and EVM doubts. Meanwhile, he confirms CBI will probe the Mahadev betting scam. Rahul Gandhi renews his debate challenge to PM Modi.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attacks Congress Over Democracy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday accused the Congress and the INDI alliance of undermining democratic institutions, citing the Emergency, the dissolution of elected state governments under Article 356 and their criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Speaking to reporters, Sai said, "The threat to democracy comes from the Congress and the INDI alliance. This is the same Congress that has repeatedly murdered democracy for its own selfish interests. They imposed an Emergency in this country. During the Emergency, the Congress imprisoned non-Congress leaders and suppressed the freedom of the press. On several occasions, they also dissolved democratically elected state governments by misusing Article 356. Today, for the Congress and the INDI alliance to talk about democracy is truly laughable."

Targeting the Opposition over its remarks on EVMs and the electoral process, Sai alleged that the Congress questioned constitutional institutions when it lost elections but expressed faith in them when it won. "They cast doubt on the electoral process and on EVMs. When they lose, they blame these constitutional institutions; yet, when they win, they suddenly place their full faith in those same EVMs and the Election Commission," he said.

Updates on Mahadev Betting Scam

On the Mahadev betting scam, Sai said the main accused, Saurabh Chandrakar, had been brought back from abroad and would now be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "The main accused, Saurabh Chandrakar, has been brought back from abroad. The CBI will now interrogate him, so it is quite possible that many others could get caught up in this." he said.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' (traitor) and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the Congress party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on Wednesday, Gandhi said the Prime Minister could choose the venue and anyone as the judge for the proposed debate.

"Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said.

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