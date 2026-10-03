A man in China fixed a stick to his two-wheeler to hit stray dogs that chase him. In a viral video, a child riding behind him can be seen laughing as the dogs are struck. The footage divided viewers, with some defending the rider over safety concerns, while others criticised the method as animal cruelty and suggested non-harmful ways to deter dogs.

A video showing a man in China using a stick fixed to his two-wheeler to hit stray dogs chasing him has sparked debate online. The clip shows the rider travelling with a long stick attached to the handle of his vehicle. When dogs run behind or alongside him, he appears to use the stick to smack them. A child can be seen sitting behind him and laughing as the dogs are hit.

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Dog-beating stick on vehicle

In several moments, the rider manages to make the animals stop chasing him. However, the video does not establish whether the dogs had attacked him before or whether he had been chased in the area.

The footage has divided viewers. Some users defended the man, saying stray dogs can pose a danger to people riding bicycles or scooters. One commenter claimed to have been attacked by stray dogs while cycling in Thailand and said a device that helps riders deter dogs could be useful.

Others criticised the method as unnecessary animal cruelty. Some suggested using a pressurised water spray or another non-harmful way to distract dogs instead of hitting them.

Video triggers mixed reactions

Commenters questioned why the dogs appeared to chase the rider, while others argued that riding away could have been enough. Some viewers expressed concern about the child laughing during the incident.

The clip has discussion around how people should deal with stray dogs while travelling on two-wheelers. While some viewers see the stick as a deterrent, others say avoiding harm should remain the priority online again.

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