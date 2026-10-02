A viral video showing a young woman appearing to be in an intoxicated state at Bathinda's grain market has triggered a fresh political row over Punjab’s long-running drug problem. Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, arguing that the visuals raise questions about claims of progress in the fight against drugs.

बठिंडा की दाना मंडी से आई तस्वीरों ने हर पंजाबी का कलेजा छलनी कर दिया है। जब हमारी बेटियां सरेआम नशे के दलदल में बर्बाद हो रही हों, तो यह सिर्फ प्रशासन की नाकामी नहीं, सरकार के ज़मीर का मरना है।@BhagwantMann जी, क्या यही है आपके ‘माताओं-बेटियों के सत्कार’ की ज़मीनी हक़ीक़त?… pic.twitter.com/9ubLaFvhii — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 2, 2026

The video widely circulated on social media, with many politicians condemning the serious drug crisis in Punjab. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu's post on X loosely translated to: "The photos from Bathinda's grain market have pierced the heart of every Punjabi. When our daughters are being openly ruined in the swamp of addiction, this is not just the administration's failure, it's the death of the government's conscience."

Bathinda video puts AAP under pressure

The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows the woman behaving erratically in a public place and apparently struggling to maintain her balance. In some frames, she appears to fall before getting back up.

Bathinda Police said the woman was admitted to a government-run de-addiction centre on Thursday. Police identified her as a resident of Jaito in Faridkot district and said her family had been informed. Her mother has also reached the centre, according to police. Police said further action was being taken in the case after the intervention.

Police have not publicly established what substance, if any, the woman had consumed. Online references to a so-called “zombie drug” should therefore be treated cautiously.