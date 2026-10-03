A female resident doctor was robbed of her gold chain by two bike-borne miscreants in broad daylight inside the SKMCH campus in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The brazen incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked serious safety concerns among medical staff and prompted a police investigation.

In a brazen daylight incident that has raised serious concerns over campus safety, a woman was allegedly robbed of her INR 1 lakh chain by two bike-borne miscreants who targeted her right inside the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) campus in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the two bike-borne men were seen aggressively closing in on the victim, identified as Dr. Madhulika Singh, and one of them extended his hand and swiftly yanked the gold chain from her neck in a flash before speeding towards the exit gate.

The gold chain snatching in broad daylight has become common across various districts of Bihar, leaving citizens questioning law enforcement and local street surveillance while simultaneously fueling mounting demands for swift police action to crack down on rampant petty crime and secure vulnerable public zones.

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How Did Accused Snatch Gold Chain from Doctor’s Neck?

The victim, Dr. Madhulika Singh, is a resident doctor at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, where the alarming incident has sent shockwaves through the entire medical community.

According to preliminary reports, Madhulika was walking briskly near the post-mortem house area of the campus when the two men on a black Apache were reportedly keeping a close eye on the doctor, who was wearing pink scrubs and walking toward the gynecology department. The miscreants expertly timed the approach and pulled up alongside her.

The pillion rider swiftly grabbed the heavy gold chain from her neck and fled with his accomplice on the black motorcycle. The entire footage on the CCTV of the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) campus, allowing to identify the culprits.

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The victim reportedly raised an alarm immediately after the chain-snatching incident, while the two suspects fled the SKMCH campus on their motorcycle. Police are examining the CCTV footage and investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the accused.

Since the SKMCH campus is equipped with CCTV cameras and has an on-campus police outpost, the incident has raised concerns about security arrangements at the medical college and hospital.

The Police Investigate the Incident?

Following the gold chain-snatching incident, the victim, Dr. Madhulika Singh, filed a written complaint with SKMCH Outpost (OP) Police Station, following which police registered a case and began examining CCTV footage to identify the two suspects and their motorcycle.

The investigation is being led by SKMCH OP in-charge Pintu Kumar, who confirmed the registration of the case against two bike-borne accused based on the complaint filed by a resident doctor at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). He added that efforts are underway to trace the suspects.

The latest incident of chain snatching inside the hospital campus has raised fresh concerns over the safety of doctors and other staff members, with police continuing their efforts to trace the two accused involved in the daylight robbery.

The women doctors working at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur demanded increased security measures on the hospital campus following the incident, urging authorities to strengthen surveillance and ensure the safety of medical staff, particularly during their movement within the premises.

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