Police in Agartala, Tripura, have arrested two individuals after seizing three pistols, 50 rounds of ammunition, and six magazines during an operation in the Battala area. Further investigations are underway to determine the origin of the suspects.

Police Operation In Agartala

Two persons were arrested, and three pistols and 50 rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation conducted based on secret information in the Battala area of West Tripura, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Seizure

Speaking about the operation, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), West Tripura, Shiddalingappa K Pujar said, "Based on secret information, we conducted an operation this evening, during which we arrested two individuals. We recovered three pistols, fifty rounds of ammunition, and six magazines from them; we also seized two mobile phones."

Investigation Into The Suspects

"As for where these two individuals have come from—they have arrived from outside the state" He said that the identification of the arrested persons is being ascertained. "They currently claim to be from Bihar. Further investigation will reveal exactly where they originated from and to whom they intended to deliver these items." Further details are awaited.