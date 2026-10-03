An Ecuadorian TV reporter and cameraman were hit by a pickup truck while covering a landslide in Monterrey, Mexico. Reporter Alma de la Rosa Flores and cameraman Cristo Morales were standing near the affected area when the vehicle reportedly lost control while trying to avoid the landslide.

A live television report on a landslide in Monterrey, Mexico, suddenly turned into a frightening scene when a vehicle lost control and crashed into two journalist standing at the site. Reporter Alma de la Rosa Flores and cameraman Cristo Morales, who work for Ecuadorian TV network Gamavisión, were covering the landslide when the pickup truck reportedly skidded while trying to avoid the affected area. The impact sent both crashing into a stone wall and abruptly ended the live broadcast.

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Vehicle suddenly swerves into reporter

The two had been standing in front of a damaged stretch of land, with rubble and uprooted vegetation visible behind them.

Alma was speaking to the camera when the vehicle suddenly came around the landslide. It struck the journalist directly, sending her into the wall. The live transmission was immediately cut and switched back to the studio.

Presenter Mario Gámez was visibly concerned as he asked his production team for the exact location so emergency services could be sent to the scene.

He later told viewers that the journalists had been hit by a truck that had skidded while attempting to avoid the landslide.

Both escape serious injuries

Despite the force of the collision, both Alma and Cristo survived the incident. According to a report by The Sun, they suffered bruises and contusions. Morales was also reported to possibly have a fractured leg.

Alma was able to walk towards an ambulance with assistance from paramedics. City Civil Defence teams attended the scene and provided medical assistance to them.

Gámez later reassured viewers about the condition of his colleagues, saying they were bruised, shaken and frightened but had not suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested following the incident.

The dramatic footage has since drawn attention online, showing just how quickly conditions can become dangerous for journalists reporting from roads and disaster zones.