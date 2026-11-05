Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has issued directives to ensure peaceful Diwali celebrations, ordering strict crackdowns on illegal liquor and drugs, while facilitating festive support for small vendors and farmers' needs during the season.

CM Yadav Reviews Diwali Preparedness

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday virtually held a meeting with Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) at CM House, directing officials to ensure foolproof law and order arrangements for peaceful Diwali celebrations. CM Yadav also instructed them to strictly prevent the use of banned firecrackers, carbide guns and carbide lamps, which are harmful to human health. He added that people should celebrate Diwali with happiness and enthusiasm, while ensuring that no unlawful or anti-social activities take place. He directed the administration to remain on high alert during the festive period.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also instructed district administrations to exempt small vendors setting up temporary festive stalls selling fruits, flowers, diyas, decorative lights and other items in major markets from tehbazari charges and ensure they are not subjected to unnecessary harassment. He further asked district officials to celebrate Diwali with children, residents of poor localities, orphanages and old-age homes by visiting them on the occasion.

Crackdown on Illicit Trade and Drugs

On the issue of illegal liquor trade, CM Yadav directed Collectors, SPs and Excise Officers to take strict action against the manufacture, consumption and transportation of illicit liquor. He instructed officials to identify locations involved in the production of spurious and poisonous liquor and dismantle unlawful distribution networks. He also directed physical verification of vehicles transporting liquor and stressed that licensed liquor should not be sold above the prescribed rates. Police and Excise Department officials were asked to conduct periodic sampling of liquor, with stringent action against licensees if harmful substances were detected.

Reviewing the campaign against drug abuse, the Chief Minister directed officials to curb the illegal cultivation of cannabis and opium, dismantle narcotics networks and shut down laboratories involved in manufacturing prohibited substances. He called for the formation of dedicated combat teams and directed officials to take strict action against offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act. He also instructed police and Narcotics teams to conduct joint checking operations and asked district-level ENCORE committees constituted for the anti-drug campaign to hold regular meetings. Special surveillance should be maintained at schools, colleges, coaching centres, bus stands and railway stations to prevent the illegal sale and consumption of narcotic substances.

Governance Initiatives and Agriculture

On property registrations, the Chief Minister directed Collectors to ensure 100 per cent registrations under the Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana (Swamitva Registry) on Dhanteras. He asked them to visit villages along with local MPs and MLAs to facilitate permanent property registrations for holders of temporary land titles for plots and houses. He also directed that Patwaris and Tehsildars who make outstanding contributions towards completing the registrations be honoured on January 26, with their achievements recorded in their service books.

Reviewing fertiliser availability, CM Yadav said that the ongoing agricultural season and high demand for fertilisers made it essential for the administration to remain on high alert. He directed officials from the Agriculture and Marketing Departments to ensure timely distribution and adequate availability of fertilisers across all districts, warning that Collectors would be held responsible for any shortage or inconvenience faced by farmers.

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