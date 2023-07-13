Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amit Shah at G20: 'Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern'

    "No single country or organization can combat cyber threats alone; we need to think by rising above conventional geographic borders and it requires a united front," said Union Minister Amit Shah while taking part in the inaugural session G-20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI and the Metaverse

    Amit Shah at G20 Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed the 'need to strengthen the capabilities of nations and international organizations to deal with new and emerging, traditional and non-traditional challenges, including terrorism, terror financing, radicalization, narco, narco-terror links, and misinformation in a better way'.

    Taking part in the inaugural session G-20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI and the Metaverse, in Gurugram, Haryana, the Union Home Minister emphasized the increasing threat posed by cybercrimes such as ransomware, phishing, online scams, online child sexual abuse, and hacking worldwide. He expressed concerns that these cybercrimes may multiply in the future, necessitating a proactive and collaborative response to emerging threats in areas like NFTs, AI, Metaverse, and other emerging technologies.

    Acknowledging the digital age's significance, the minister stressed that cyber security has become a vital component of global security, requiring attention to its economic and geopolitical implications. He underscored the need to strengthen the capabilities of nations and international organizations in combating both traditional and non-traditional challenges, including terrorism, terror financing, radicalization, narco-terrorism links, and misinformation.

    The minister expressed worry about the transformation of security challenges, such as the shift from "Dynamite to Metaverse" and the conversion from "Hawala to Cryptocurrency," which demands a collective strategy to address these concerns. He highlighted the use of virtual assets by terrorists for financial transactions, their exploitation of the dark web to hide identities and disseminate radical material, and the need to understand and counter these activities.

    Additionally, the minister raised concerns about the potential exploitation of the Metaverse by terrorist organizations for propaganda, recruitment, and training. He highlighted the risk of deep-fakes and identity theft facilitated by the Metaverse and better biometric information. Furthermore, the minister noted the range of cybercriminal activities, from ransomware attacks and the sale of personal data to online harassment, child abuse, and misinformation campaigns, emphasizing the impact on national security, law and order, and the economy.

    Given the borderless nature of cybercrimes, the minister stressed the importance of establishing response mechanisms under different countries' laws and fostering global cooperation to harmonize cyber security standards, best practices, and regulations. He expressed optimism that the conference would yield a concrete action plan in this regard.

    The minister also drew attention to the widespread threat of cyber attacks faced by many countries, with major economies estimated to have incurred losses of approximately $5.2 trillion during 2019-2023 according to World Bank estimates. He highlighted the complications introduced by the use of cryptocurrency by malicious actors, further necessitating detection and prevention measures. The Union Home Minister minister emphasized the critical need for international collaboration, response mechanisms, and harmonization of cyber security efforts to effectively address the evolving challenges posed by cybercrimes.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice vkp

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH) snt

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH)

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie vkp

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case sentencing by NIA court and updates anr

    Kerala professor hand chopping case: 3 out of 6 convicts sentenced for life

    Recent Stories

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore vkp

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore

    Anti-Ageing to Rejuvenation: 5 Skin benefits of Black Coffee vma eai

    Anti-Ageing to Rejuvenation: 5 Skin benefits of Black Coffee

    Does intermittent fasting prevent Alzheimers disease? ADC

    Does intermittent fasting prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

    Blueberry Cheesecake to Lemon Cheesecake: 7 mouth-watering cheesecakes ATG

    Blueberry Cheesecake to Lemon Cheesecake: 7 mouth-watering cheesecakes

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice vkp

    Over 10 years since daughter's rape and murder, mother vows to keep fighting for justice

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon