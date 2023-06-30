Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

A 2018 tweet by MK Stalin, then the leader of the opposition, demanding the dismissal of the chief minister and ministers from the previous AIADMK regime, is making waves on social media after Governor RN Ravi's now-reversed decision to sack Senthil Balaji

A 2018 tweet by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin, who was the then leader of the opposition, insisting that the governor should dismiss the chief minister, deputy chief minister and ministers in the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime is currently going viral on social media. The Tweet has gone viral in the context of Governor RN Ravi sacking DMK minister Senthil Balaji and Chief Minister Stalin making it clear that the Governor had no authority to sack a minister.

The controversy began when Governor RN Ravi advised Chief Minister Stalin to remove Balaji, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case, from his ministerial post. However, the Tamil Nadu government issued a decree allowing Balaji to continue as a minister without portfolio, contradicting the governor's recommendation.

In response, the AIADMK submitted a petition to the governor demanding the removal of Senthil Balaji from the ministerial position. Governor RN Ravi subsequently announced his decision to remove Balaji as a minister. The Governor's action sparked condemnation from the DMK and its allies, who pointed out that according to the law, a minister cannot be dismissed without the recommendation of the chief minister.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin addressed the media, stating, "The honorable minister cannot be removed from the Cabinet by the governor. We will pursue legal recourse to address this matter."

Following the uproar, the decision to remove Senthil Balaji from the ministerial post has been temporarily put on hold. Reports suggest that this decision was made based on instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and the governor has decided to seek the opinion of the Attorney General regarding the situation.

The tweet by Stalin, demanding the dismissal of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and ministers from the previous AIADMK regime, has become a viral sensation on various social media platforms. It has further fueled discussions and debates among netizens.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the forthcoming legal proceedings and the Attorney General's opinion, which will play a crucial role in determining the course of action in Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving political saga.

Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause