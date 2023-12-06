Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid rise in heart attack deaths, Centre begins nation-wide public awareness campaign on CPR training

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Studies (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has launched a nationwide awareness programme on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

    Amid rise in heart attack deaths Centre begins nation wide public awareness campaign on CPR training gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has kick-started a campaign to teach the technique of CPR nationwide as cases of heart attack rise across age groups, including among youngsters. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is a life-saving treatment used in an emergency when a person's heartbeat or breathing has stopped. CPR is a mix of chest compressions and rescue breaths used to keep blood flowing and crucial organs oxygenated.

    On December 6, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya kickstarted a countrywide project in which 20 lakh individuals would receive CPR training at the same time to make the method available as first aid.

    As the cases of heart attack and cardiac arrests cases are increasing in the country, the Union Ministry is organizing this first CPR awareness programme in the country which is being conducted at such a massive level across wide variety of participants.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Father of Mahadev app's accused found dead under suspicious circumstances; cops suspect suicide

    During this campaign, participants will be given training about CPR in a single sitting across the country. Citizens, including students, professionals and paramedical staff will be given basic knowledge of CPR through an online medium.

    Under this initiative, more than 20 lakh participants from diverse backgrounds across the country have received CPR in a single day. The health ministry said, "Training will be given. These participants can provide CPR to a cardiac arrest patient if necessary. By donating, you can help save their lives."

     

    'Will attack Parliament on or before December 13': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him

    According to the state minister of Gujarat, 1,052 people died of heart attacks in the state in the past six months, with 80 percent of the deaths being between the ages of 11 and 25.

    CPR is a critical skill that, according to experts, may dramatically enhance the odds of life for someone experiencing cardiac arrest. CPR training is readily available, and many organisations, such as the American Heart Association, provide courses to educate individuals how to conduct successful CPR.

    Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees anr

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases vkp

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases

    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark

    Massive property worth Rs 15 crore discovered during Lokayukta raids at BESCOM EE's residence in Karnataka vkp

    Massive property worth Rs 15 crore discovered during Lokayukta raids at BESCOM EE's residence in Karnataka

    Kerala teen's death after overtaking police vehicle: Court rejects clean chit to cops; to probe directly anr

    Kerala teen's death after overtaking police vehicle: Court rejects clean chit to cops; to probe directly

    Recent Stories

    Sabarimala to Ambalappuzha- 7 popular temples in Kerala RBA EAI

    Sabarimala to Ambalappuzha- 7 popular temples in Kerala

    The Archies': Jaya Bachchan gets angry on paparazzi, tells them 'Don't shout' RKK

    The Archies': Jaya Bachchan gets angry on paparazzi, tells them 'Don't shout'

    cricket Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint osf

    Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees anr

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases vkp

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon