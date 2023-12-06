Amid rise in heart attack deaths, Centre begins nation-wide public awareness campaign on CPR training

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Studies (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has launched a nationwide awareness programme on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has kick-started a campaign to teach the technique of CPR nationwide as cases of heart attack rise across age groups, including among youngsters. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is a life-saving treatment used in an emergency when a person's heartbeat or breathing has stopped. CPR is a mix of chest compressions and rescue breaths used to keep blood flowing and crucial organs oxygenated.

On December 6, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya kickstarted a countrywide project in which 20 lakh individuals would receive CPR training at the same time to make the method available as first aid.

As the cases of heart attack and cardiac arrests cases are increasing in the country, the Union Ministry is organizing this first CPR awareness programme in the country which is being conducted at such a massive level across wide variety of participants.

During this campaign, participants will be given training about CPR in a single sitting across the country. Citizens, including students, professionals and paramedical staff will be given basic knowledge of CPR through an online medium.

Under this initiative, more than 20 lakh participants from diverse backgrounds across the country have received CPR in a single day. The health ministry said, "Training will be given. These participants can provide CPR to a cardiac arrest patient if necessary. By donating, you can help save their lives."

According to the state minister of Gujarat, 1,052 people died of heart attacks in the state in the past six months, with 80 percent of the deaths being between the ages of 11 and 25.

CPR is a critical skill that, according to experts, may dramatically enhance the odds of life for someone experiencing cardiac arrest. CPR training is readily available, and many organisations, such as the American Heart Association, provide courses to educate individuals how to conduct successful CPR.

