'Will attack Parliament on or before December 13': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him

The security has ramped up vigilance following Pannun's video, especially given the sensitivity of Parliament's session. Reports suggest Pakistan's ISI's K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk may be involved in directing Pannun to advance their anti-India agenda.

Amid rising tensions, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a grave threat against the Indian Parliament, signaling an intent to attack on or before December 13, coinciding with the forthcoming anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

In a chilling video featuring a poster of Afzal Guru, the convict of the 2001 Parliament attack, with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan), Pannun vowed to retaliate following an alleged attempt by Indian agencies to him. Pannun's threat specifically targets an attack on or before December 13, coinciding with the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament running until December 22.

Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

The security has ramped up vigilance following Pannun's video, especially given the sensitivity of Parliament's session. Reports suggest Pakistan's ISI's K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk may be involved in directing Pannun to advance their anti-India agenda.

This threat comes after US authorities reportedly intercepted a plot to assassinate Pannun, leading to the arrest of an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, who allegedly collaborated with an Indian government employee in the foiled plan. The US Justice Department's statement pointed to an Indian government employee's involvement in directing the plot to assassinate Pannun on American soil, a move India has disavowed, stating it contradicts official policy.

India has committed to a formal investigation into the matter, acknowledging US concerns and initiating a probe following a dedicated panel's formation in November. This investigation aims to uncover facts and take necessary action based on the findings to address the delicate situation.

'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder