Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh: Father of Mahadev app's accused found dead under suspicious circumstances; cops suspect suicide

    Asim Das, the son of the deceased and an individual linked to the scam, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sushil Das, employed as a security guard, had been missing since Sunday evening, as confirmed by Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Gopal Garg.

    Chhattisgarh Father of Mahadev app's accused found dead under suspicious circumstances; cops suspect suicide AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    The father of a man named as an accused in the Mahadev betting app scam was on Tuesday (December 5) found dead under suspicious conditions at a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a senior police official said. The official also reported that Das, missing for two days, was discovered in a well in Achhoti village, prompting initial suspicions of possible suicide.

    Asim Das, the son of the deceased and an individual linked to the scam, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sushil Das, employed as a security guard, had been missing since Sunday evening, as confirmed by Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Gopal Garg.

    'Will attack Parliament on or before December 13': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him

    While preliminary indications point towards suicide, authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death. The body underwent a post-mortem examination, and investigations into the incident are underway. Asim Das and another individual, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, were both detained by the ED on November 3.

    The allegations surfaced following forensic analysis and statements made by Asim Das, suggesting substantial financial transactions. These included alleged payments of around Rs 508 crore to the outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by the promoters of the Mahadev betting app. However, Baghel refuted these claims, attributing them to political agendas and misuse of authority by the BJP.

    Asim Das was detained by the ED in Raipur after a considerable sum of Rs 5.39 crore in cash was reportedly seized from him. The agency asserted that the confiscated funds were intended for election expenses of the ruling Congress Party in Chhattisgarh, purportedly orchestrated by the Mahadev app promoters and Asim Das. These allegations emerged prior to the state's two-phase polling in November.

    Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

    The circumstances surrounding Sushil Das's demise have raised questions amid the ongoing investigations into the Mahadev betting app scandal. Authorities continue to delve into the incident, aiming to unravel the precise circumstances leading to his tragic death.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Youth Congress State Secretary accused of extorting money with fake Health Dept appointment letters anr

    Kerala: Youth Congress State Secretary accused of extorting money with fake Health Dept appointment letters

    Kerala: Director of High Rich Shoppe remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore rkn

    Kerala: Director of High Rich Shoppe remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore

    Will attack Parliament on or before December 13: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him AJR

    'Will attack Parliament on or before December 13': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-75 December 06 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-75 December 06 2023: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Cyclone Michaung Storm weakens after landfall red alert in Andhra Pradesh regions over 40 lakh people affected gcw

    Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Youth Congress State Secretary accused of extorting money with fake Health Dept appointment letters anr

    Kerala: Youth Congress State Secretary accused of extorting money with fake Health Dept appointment letters

    Cricket Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury osf

    Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury

    Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast YouTube record as most watched non music video in 24 hours gcw

    Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast's YouTube record as most-watched video in 24 hours

    cricket Happy Birthday Karun Nair: 7 quotes by the Indian batter osf

    Happy Birthday Karun Nair: 7 quotes by the Indian batter

    Pearle Maaney drops beautiful baby shower PICS; Check rkn

    Pearle Maaney drops beautiful baby shower PICS; Check

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon