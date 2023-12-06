Chhattisgarh: Father of Mahadev app's accused found dead under suspicious circumstances; cops suspect suicide

Asim Das, the son of the deceased and an individual linked to the scam, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sushil Das, employed as a security guard, had been missing since Sunday evening, as confirmed by Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Gopal Garg.

The father of a man named as an accused in the Mahadev betting app scam was on Tuesday (December 5) found dead under suspicious conditions at a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a senior police official said. The official also reported that Das, missing for two days, was discovered in a well in Achhoti village, prompting initial suspicions of possible suicide.

While preliminary indications point towards suicide, authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death. The body underwent a post-mortem examination, and investigations into the incident are underway. Asim Das and another individual, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, were both detained by the ED on November 3.

The allegations surfaced following forensic analysis and statements made by Asim Das, suggesting substantial financial transactions. These included alleged payments of around Rs 508 crore to the outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by the promoters of the Mahadev betting app. However, Baghel refuted these claims, attributing them to political agendas and misuse of authority by the BJP.

Asim Das was detained by the ED in Raipur after a considerable sum of Rs 5.39 crore in cash was reportedly seized from him. The agency asserted that the confiscated funds were intended for election expenses of the ruling Congress Party in Chhattisgarh, purportedly orchestrated by the Mahadev app promoters and Asim Das. These allegations emerged prior to the state's two-phase polling in November.

The circumstances surrounding Sushil Das's demise have raised questions amid the ongoing investigations into the Mahadev betting app scandal. Authorities continue to delve into the incident, aiming to unravel the precise circumstances leading to his tragic death.