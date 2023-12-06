Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

    Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' has weakened into a 'deep depression' over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department forecasts its transformation into a 'depression' within the next six hours, eventually downgrading into a well-marked low-pressure system within the subsequent six hours.

    Cyclonic storm Michaung crossed Andhra Pradesh close to Baptla on Tuesday and weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday.

    A red alert has been issued in eight regions of Andhra Pradesh - Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada - as weather forecasters anticipate that the state would see terrible weather conditions until Thursday.

    Cyclone Michaung impacted over 40 lakh people from 194 villages and two cities, according to data supplied by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and inundated 25 villages.

    Odisha is on high alert since the intensity of the rain is expected to grow. Light rains were reported in the Odisha districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kalahandi till the evening, and the intensity is expected to increase overnight, according to authorities.

    Meanwhile, Chennai is still under water as a result of severe rains caused by Cyclone Michaung. At least 17 people have died in rain-related incidents in Chennai, while property worth crores has been damaged. Chennai is reeling under heavy floods due to the heavy rainfall at the onset of cyclone Michaung. A corporation of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, sent 12 motors with 41 HP capacity to the flood-ravaged city to flush out the waters.

    A corporation of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, sent 12 motors with 41 HP capacity to the flood-ravaged city to flush out the waters.

     

