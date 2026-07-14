In Amravati, Maharashtra, a robber stole a 35-40 kg water cooler in broad daylight from outside a gym in a busy area. The entire incident, showing the man carrying the heavy cooler on his shoulder through a crowded street, was captured on CCTV. The gym owner has filed a police complaint, and an investigation is now underway.

In Amravati, Maharashtra, a robber stole a large water cooler in broad daylight, leaving both the people and the police perplexed. CCTV filmed the whole event, which happened in one of the busiest parts of the city. The incident happened outside a gym in Amravati, close to Rajkamal Chowk. The water cooler was set up for public use on the porch by the gym's owner, Sushant Rode. The suspect came to the gym in the afternoon and looked about.

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The cooler weighed between 35 and 40 kg, so he unplugged it from the water pipeline and carried it on his shoulder. The man is shown in CCTV footage strolling down the busy street with the bulky cooler, totally unaffected by onlookers.

When Rode returned at the gym later in the day and saw that the water pipes were smashed and the cooler was missing, the theft was discovered. He was astounded to see how blatant the crime was when he looked at the surveillance footage.

The guy carried the cooler over his shoulder as he strolled straight past Rajkamal Chowk, the city's busiest junction, according to further CCTV footage from the area. No one stopped the man or asked him any questions despite the high volume of people and cars.

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Serious concerns regarding public awareness and safety in congested metropolitan areas have been brought up by the occurrence. Rode has officially complained to the Kotwali police station. In order to identify and capture the offender, the police are presently examining the CCTV video.