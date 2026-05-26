A dramatic video showing a gym owner chasing and catching an alleged bicycle thief has gone viral on social media, earning praise from thousands of users online.

The viral clip shows a Sikh gym owner sitting inside his gym and checking CCTV camera footage when he suddenly notices a man allegedly stealing a bicycle from the parking area outside.

Within seconds, the gym owner rushes out of the gym and starts running after the suspect on the street. The quick reaction and fast chase surprised many social media users, with several calling him a “real-life hero”.