The brother of slain IB officer Ankit Sharma demanded the death penalty for former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others who were convicted by a Delhi court for his murder during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

After a Delhi Court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, the victim's brother Ankur Sharma on Tuesday demanded the "harshest possible punishment" for those found guilty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family Demands Harshest Punishment

Speaking to ANI over the phone after the judgment, Ankur Sharma said, "Our stance has been clear ever since the incident involving my brother: he deserves justice. Everyone found guilty must face the harshest possible punishment-- the death penalty. Such wrongdoers, those harbouring the intent to kill and believing that a targeted killing is an easy act, need to be taught a lesson about the consequences of their actions."

He said the courts and the government should set a precedent by ensuring that those responsible for such crimes receive the maximum punishment. "We want to ensure that no other family loses a son or a brother the way we lost ours. Our family's sole desire is for the guilty to face the severest punishment. We will continue to need everyone's support, as the accused might appeal the verdict later on; we want to ensure that everyone responsible for my brother's death is punished," he said.

Thanking the media, the public and political parties for supporting the family's fight for justice, Sharma said, "All media organisations and political parties, including the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, raised their voice for us. We will continue to need everyone's support because there may be appeals in the future. We want every person responsible for my brother's murder to be punished."

'Killed After Confirming Hindu Identity'

Recalling the circumstances surrounding his brother's death, Ankur Sharma alleged that Ankit Sharma was targeted after his identity was verified. "The people there knew he was in the police force. While no one knew he was with the IB, everyone was aware he was a Delhi Police officer and a Hindu. When he was captured, they checked his clothes and verified his identity--specifically checking if he was Hindu. He was killed after they confirmed his Hindu identity," he said.

"My brother was performing his duty; he made the ultimate sacrifice while saving others and serving the country. The family's only demand is that my brother receives justice and that the guilty are given the strictest possible punishment--to set an example for those who commit such heinous acts," he added.

'A Dream to Serve the Nation'

Remembering his brother, Ankur Sharma said Ankit had always dreamt of serving the nation. "It had been my brother's dream since childhood to serve the country--specifically to join the armed forces or the police. He always aspired to be a soldier and even embraced the idea of martyrdom for the country. He constantly thought about the nation and the people," he said.

Describing Ankit as a hardworking person, he said, "He was a very sociable person. Everyone in our area knew Ankit; he got along well with everyone and had strong friendships with people from all backgrounds--Hindus and Muslims alike."

Ankur Sharma said his brother was a bright student who graduated from Hansraj College with a B.A. in Hindi Honours and secured a government job at a young age. "He was always a bright student. He landed a job at a very young age and was hardworking. The whole family was overjoyed when he got the job, but then, just a few years later, this incident happened to him. It has caused us immense grief--a sorrow that will stay with us for a lifetime," Ankur Sharma added.

Concluding his appeal, Ankur Sharma said the family remains hopeful that justice will prevail throughout the legal process. "We have hope after this judgment, but we also want justice in all future proceedings. Everyone responsible for my brother's killing must be punished," he said.

Court Convicts Tahir Hussain, Four Others

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others--Nazim, Qasim, Javed and Anas--in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. Six other accused were acquitted by the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey said the prosecution would seek the maximum punishment for the convicts, describing the crime as "gruesome" and stating that there was sufficient evidence against the accused. "There is enough evidence against all these accused persons. The offence was gruesome. It involved the killing of an IB officer. The postmortem report recorded more than 50 injuries on his body. We will definitely argue that the convicted persons be punished to the maximum extent possible," Pandey said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the investigation into the 2020 North-East Delhi riots was conducted with a focus on fairness, impartiality and evidence-based procedures, adding that the efforts of the investigating teams had stood the test of judicial scrutiny.

Ankit Sharma was killed during the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020, and his body was later recovered from a drain. (ANI)