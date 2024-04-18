Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AMAZING! India applauds 6-year-old Takshvi Vaghani after world record for lowest limbo skating (WATCH)

    India's Takshvi Vaghan recently made history by achieving the record for the lowest limbo skating over a distance of 25 meters, as confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR).

    AMAZING India applauds 6-year-old Takshvi Vaghani after world record for lowest limbo skating (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    In the world of limbo skating, Indian skaters continue to make waves, capturing global attention and setting remarkable records. The latest addition to this legacy comes from six-year-old Takshvi Vaghan, hailing from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, whose extraordinary feat has earned her a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records.

    Takshvi's achievement is nothing short of spectacular. Gliding effortlessly beneath a horizontal pole, she set a new world record for the lowest limbo skating over a distance of 25 meters. Her flawless demonstration of skill and agility was captured in a video that quickly went viral, showcasing her mastery of the sport. With just 16 centimeters of clearance, Takshvi surpassed the previous record holder, Manasvi Vishal of Pune, who had achieved the feat with a height of 16.5 centimeters.

    The attention garnered by Takshvi's record-breaking performance highlights the growing prominence of Indian skaters on the global stage. Prior to Takshvi's accomplishment, Manasvi Vishal had held the distinction, showcasing India's talent and prowess in limbo skating. Takshvi's success serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of Indian skaters, inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue their dreams and push the boundaries of what is possible in the sport.

    But the accolades don't end there. In July 2023, another Indian skater, Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma, made headlines by achieving the fastest time to limbo skate a distance of 50 meters. Clocking in at 6.94 seconds, Shrishti surpassed her own previous record of 7.38 seconds, further solidifying India's dominance in the world of limbo skating.

    As these remarkable achievements continue to captivate audiences around the world, they not only showcase the talent and skill of Indian skaters but also serve as a source of national pride. With each record broken and each milestone achieved, Indian skaters are carving out their place in the annals of limbo skating history, cementing their legacy as some of the best in the world.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH)

    'Great effort to inspire first time voters': PM Modi applauds 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' anthem (WATCH) anr

    'Great effort to inspire first time voters': PM Modi applauds 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' anthem (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting

    Good news for Paytm users: NPCI approves migration of users to PSP banks; read details vkp

    Good news for Paytm users: NPCI approves migration of users to PSP banks; read details

    Sugar coated politics: Arvind Kejriwal accused of eating 'too many mangoes' to manipulate blood sugar levels AJR

    Sugar-coated politics: Arvind Kejriwal accused of eating 'too many mangoes' to manipulate blood sugar levels

    Recent Stories

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status gcw

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status

    Enormous concern WHO warns of rising threat from H5N1 avian flu transmission to humans snt

    'Enormous concern': WHO warns of rising threat from H5N1 avian flu transmission to humans

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma criticises 'Impact Player' rule for dampening allrounders role in the team osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma criticises 'Impact Player' rule for dampening allrounders role in the team

    Beagle to Golden Retriever-7 Best Therapy Dog Breeds In India RBA EAI

    Beagle to Golden Retriever-7 Best Therapy Dog Breeds In India

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon