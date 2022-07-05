Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amarnath Yatra suspended due to severe weather

    Officials stated that no yatris were permitted to travel to the holy cave from the Pahalgam or Baltal camps.

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily halted on Tuesday morning due to inclement weather. Officials stated that no yatris were permitted to travel to the holy cave from the Pahalgam or Baltal camps.

    The pilgrimage to the holy cave had begun from two base camps: Nunwan in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

    Earlier this morning, despite tight security, the sixth batch of over 6,300 Amarnath pilgrims left for the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir. According to official figures, a total of 6,351 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 239 vehicles, despite heavy CRPF security.

    Over 72,000 pilgrims have prayed at the cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam.

    The annual 43-day pilgrimage began on June 30 (after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19) from the twin base camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

    The Yatra is set to conclude on Raksha Bandhan, August 11. 

