Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11

The board is expecting more than three lakh pilgrims this year to the Shrine as normalcy returns and fewer numbers of Covid cases.

For the annual Amarnath Yatra, the registration will start on April 11, which was suspended for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO, Nitishwar Kumar, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, stated that the pilgrimage to the Himalayan Shrines of Amarnath would begin on June 30 and end on August 11, as per reports.

Following the reports, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will commence on June 30 and finish on August 11. The online registration can be done through the official website or mobile app of the Shrine Board.

The board is expecting more than three lakh pilgrims this year to the Shrine as normalcy returns and fewer numbers of Covid cases.

The CEO further added that the registrations would begin on April 11 in 446 Jammu and Kashmir Bank branches, PNB Bank, Yes Bank, and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. He added that a Yatri Niwas, which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims in Ramban, has been created.

Additionally, the RFID will be provided to the pilgrims, through which the Shrine can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage for the pony handler is increased by one year. Also, the pilgrim's insurance cover has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh this year.

Closely millions of devotees trek through the Himalayas to Shri Amarnathji Shrine located in South Kashmir every year to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. The yatra was not held for two years due to the pandemic, and in 2019, it was suspended ahead of its conclusion when the Central government abrogated Article 370 to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh stated that they are expecting a good turnout of devotees at the Amarnath shrine for this year. Accordingly, the capacity of lodgment camps has been increased, and all necessary arrangements will be made.

Also read: Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

Also read: Halal certification process explained step-wise

Also read: Azaan row: What Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant say