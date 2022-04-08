Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11

    The board is expecting more than three lakh pilgrims this year to the Shrine as normalcy returns and fewer numbers of Covid cases. 
     

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11 -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    For the annual Amarnath Yatra, the registration will start on April 11,  which was suspended for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO, Nitishwar Kumar, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, stated that the pilgrimage to the Himalayan Shrines of Amarnath would begin on June 30 and end on August 11, as per reports. 

    Following the reports, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will commence on June 30 and finish on August 11. The online registration can be done through the official website or mobile app of the Shrine Board.

    The board is expecting more than three lakh pilgrims this year to the Shrine as normalcy returns and fewer numbers of Covid cases. 

    The CEO further added that the registrations would begin on April 11 in 446 Jammu and Kashmir Bank branches, PNB Bank, Yes Bank, and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. He added that a Yatri Niwas, which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims in Ramban, has been created. 

    Additionally, the RFID will be provided to the pilgrims, through which the Shrine can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage for the pony handler is increased by one year. Also, the pilgrim's insurance cover has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh this year. 

    Closely millions of devotees trek through the Himalayas to Shri Amarnathji Shrine located in South Kashmir every year to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. The yatra was not held for two years due to the pandemic, and in 2019, it was suspended ahead of its conclusion when the Central government abrogated Article 370 to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's special status. 

    Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh stated that they are expecting a good turnout of devotees at the Amarnath shrine for this year. Accordingly, the capacity of lodgment camps has been increased, and all necessary arrangements will be made. 

    Also read: Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Also read: Halal certification process explained step-wise

    Also read: Azaan row: What Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant say

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Halal certification process explained step-wise-ycb

    Halal certification process explained step-wise

    Azaan row: What Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant say-ycb

    Azaan row: What Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant say

    In Tamil Nadu newly-married couple receive petrol and diesel as wedding gift (Video) RBA

    In Tamil Nadu newly-married couple receive petrol and diesel as wedding gift (Viral Video)

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai-dnm

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike -adt

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage Know the Brahmastra couple age difference drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Know the Brahmastra couple’s age difference?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Punjab-Gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, Match Prediction: Punjab and Gujarat desperate to gain upper hand

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Quinton de Kock 80 helps Lucknow Super Giants get past Delhi Capitals; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: De Kock's 80 helps Lucknow get past Delhi; Twitter celebrates

    football 9 years after Man United departure, Sir Alex Ferguson still earns more than Harry Maguire per week snt

    9 years after Man United departure, Sir Alex Ferguson still earns more than Harry Maguire per week

    Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan SC orders no-confidence motion in Assembly on April 9-dnm

    Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan SC orders no-confidence motion in Assembly on April 9

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon