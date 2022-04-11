Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details

    As per the board, it is anticipated that nearly 3 lakh pilgrims will visit the shrine this year.  

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details -adt
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    After a hiatus of two years, the Amarnath Yatra is all set to resume. The annual Yatra will start on June 30 and conclude on August 11. 

    Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, has announced that registration for the Amarnath Yatra will open early this year, on April 11.

    Following an announcement, a Yatri Niwas has been created in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, which can nearly accommodate 3000 pilgrims. As per the board, it is anticipated that almost 3 lakh pilgrims will visit the shrine this year.  

    Registrations commence today; the pilgrims can register their entry through the official website or mobile application of the Shrine Board. 

    Learn how to register here:

    1) Navigate the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB)- shriamarnathjishrine.com

    2) The homepage will be on the screen, go to the What's new section and click on the "click here to register online."

    3) Now, you will be guided to the new page, which will be a direct link to the registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022

    4) Register your entry for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

    For the Yatra, the registration will begin in 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country.

    With the help of RFID, which will provide to the pilgrims, the Shrine Board can track the pilgrims, 

    For pony handlers, the insurance coverage has been increased by one year. For pilgrims, the insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh this year. 

    Every year, millions of worshippers trek through the Himalayas to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir to pay their respects to Lord Shiva. The Yatra was halted for two years due to the pandemic, and it was cancelled in 2019 when the Central government repealed Article 370, effectively ending Jammu and Kashmir's unique status.

    Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, stated that he expects many pilgrims to visit the Amarnath shrine this year. As a result, the capacity of the lodgement camps has been raised.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
