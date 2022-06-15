Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released pilgrimage guidelines ahead of the Yatra so that devotees who intend to visit Barfani Baba's sacred shrine can prepare.

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jammu and Kashmir, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022, which attracts Lord Shiva devotees from all over the world, will begin soon. The Yatra will start on June 30 and end on August 11 this year. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released pilgrimage guidelines ahead of time so that devotees who intend to visit Barfani Baba's sacred shrine can prepare.

    A pilgrim will be required to provide their Aadhaar card following the new guidelines, failing which they would be denied participation. As a result, to participate in the trip, worshippers must provide their Aadhaar numbers.

    Following sources, in addition to providing essential services such as lodging, the administration should set up mobile laboratories for pilgrims, hospitals, or sick animals, implement adequate sanitation measures, and implement waste management programmes.

    The Amarnath cave, which stands at around 40 metres (130 feet), is located at an elevation of over 3,880 metres (nearly 12,750 feet) above sea level in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Other holy locations of immense significance are also included in this Yatra.

    According to legend, Lord Shiva abandoned his Nandi (bull) in Bail Gaon (now known as Pahalgam). He released the crescent from his matted locks at Chandanwari and left his snakes on the shores of Lake Shesh Nag, and his son Ganesha, at the Mahaguna Parvat.

    And the Panchtarni is where Mahadev unleashed the five elements, Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Akash (space), and Vayu (wind) (air).

    The Amarnath cave is home to a self-created Shiva Linga made of snow (ice stalagmite); thus, Lord Shiva is known as Baba Barfani.

    During the summer months, the Shiva Linga made of snow is said to expand and contract in size as the moon waxes and wanes.

    Interestingly, the ice formations of Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha can also be found here. In addition, the Amarnath is a Shakti Peeth. This is where Mata Sati's throat and anklet were found. As a result, it is significant for Shakti (Goddess Durga) devotees.

    Above all, it is thought to be where Lord Shiva explained to Goddess Parvati the fundamental essence of life and immortality.
     

    Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details

    Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11

    Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know dates, documents required, age limit and more

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cabinet nod for auction of spectrum for 5G telecom services

    Cabinet nod for auction of spectrum for 5G telecom services

    Date of birth, death soon to be linked with Aadhaar - adt

    Date of birth, death soon to be linked with Aadhaar

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 updates counting of votes winners list

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022, winners list, margin and more

    National Herald Case Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    21 hours and counting: Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral-tgy

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    777 Charlie 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty film in theaters RBA

    777 Charlie: 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film in theaters

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California this year know how it will work gcw

    Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California; Know how it will work

    Tuesday box office report Jurassic world dominion 777 charlie Janhit Mein Jaari Vikram Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Box Office Report: 777 Charlie melts audience’s hearts, leads the race on Tuesday

    Apple M2 MacBook Pro will go on pre orders starting June 17 Know price how to book and other details gcw

    Apple M2-powered MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting June 17; Know price, how to book

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon