Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released pilgrimage guidelines ahead of the Yatra so that devotees who intend to visit Barfani Baba's sacred shrine can prepare.

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022, which attracts Lord Shiva devotees from all over the world, will begin soon. The Yatra will start on June 30 and end on August 11 this year. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released pilgrimage guidelines ahead of time so that devotees who intend to visit Barfani Baba's sacred shrine can prepare.

A pilgrim will be required to provide their Aadhaar card following the new guidelines, failing which they would be denied participation. As a result, to participate in the trip, worshippers must provide their Aadhaar numbers.

Following sources, in addition to providing essential services such as lodging, the administration should set up mobile laboratories for pilgrims, hospitals, or sick animals, implement adequate sanitation measures, and implement waste management programmes.

The Amarnath cave, which stands at around 40 metres (130 feet), is located at an elevation of over 3,880 metres (nearly 12,750 feet) above sea level in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Other holy locations of immense significance are also included in this Yatra.

According to legend, Lord Shiva abandoned his Nandi (bull) in Bail Gaon (now known as Pahalgam). He released the crescent from his matted locks at Chandanwari and left his snakes on the shores of Lake Shesh Nag, and his son Ganesha, at the Mahaguna Parvat.

And the Panchtarni is where Mahadev unleashed the five elements, Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Akash (space), and Vayu (wind) (air).

The Amarnath cave is home to a self-created Shiva Linga made of snow (ice stalagmite); thus, Lord Shiva is known as Baba Barfani.

During the summer months, the Shiva Linga made of snow is said to expand and contract in size as the moon waxes and wanes.

Interestingly, the ice formations of Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha can also be found here. In addition, the Amarnath is a Shakti Peeth. This is where Mata Sati's throat and anklet were found. As a result, it is significant for Shakti (Goddess Durga) devotees.

Above all, it is thought to be where Lord Shiva explained to Goddess Parvati the fundamental essence of life and immortality.



Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to commence on April 11

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know dates, documents required, age limit and more