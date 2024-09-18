Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aligarh Sub-Inspector rescued after attempted suicide on railway tracks amid alleged judge harassment (WATCH)

    The video footage of the incident, now viral, shows several police officers approaching Kumar while he is seated on the tracks. The officers are seen lifting him up and providing reassurance, with one officer telling him, "What happened? It's okay. Stand up." Kumar, visibly distressed, responds, "No sir, I don’t want to listen to anything."

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police officers intervened to save Sub-Inspector Sachin Kumar as he attempted suicide by sitting on railway tracks. The incident, which has garnered widespread attention on social media, is reportedly linked to alleged harassment by Judge Abhishek Tripathi. As of now, Judge Tripathi has not responded to these allegations.

    In the video, Kumar accuses Judge Tripathi of repeatedly summoning him to his chamber, subjecting him to verbal abuse, and threatening him. Despite the officers’ efforts to calm him, Kumar's distress was palpable. Reports indicate that Kumar had recently been involved in the arrest of five individuals for bike theft and had presented them in court. Judge Tripathi allegedly criticized Kumar, accusing him of detaining innocent people and misbehaving. This criticism reportedly exacerbated Kumar’s emotional turmoil, leading to his suicide attempt.

    In a separate development, a tragic explosion at a firecracker factory in Naushera, Firozabad, has resulted in the death of four individuals, with six others injured. The explosion caused the collapse of the factory building, and authorities are currently working to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

