Kerala: 15,000 kms of road upgraded in 3.5 years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram: Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas announced that, in the span of three and a half years, 50% of the 30,000 kilometers of roads under the Public Works Department have been upgraded to BMBC (Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete) standards. He made this statement during an online speech at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Athirampuzha Junction, Athirampuzha Attukaran Kavala Road, and Holy Cross Road at Athirampuzha Junction.

The renovation of Athirampuzha Junction marks a significant achievement in the infrastructure development of the Ettumanoor constituency. This upgrade addresses a long-standing demand of the region, as the junction serves as a major route to key locations such as Kottayam Medical College, MG University, and Athirampuzha St. Mary's Forane Church. Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas noted that the development of Athirampuzha Junction will transform the face of the area.

Minister V.N. Vasavan mentioned that one of the first requests raised during the development workshop held for Ettumanoor constituency after this government came to power was the renovation of Athirampuzha Junction. Now, as the government completes three years, 90% of the demands from that workshop have been fulfilled, according to Minister Vasavan.

The Athirampuzha Junction, which previously had a width of 6 meters, has been expanded to an average width of 18 meters over a stretch of 400 meters. The renovation was made possible after purchasing land from 86 landowners at fair compensation. A budget of Rs 1.74 crore was allocated for construction work, and Rs 7.06 crore was set aside for land acquisition.



