    Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM: Kerala NCP to support Sharad Pawar, confirms Minister A K Saseendran

    Former NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 2) joined the NDA in Maharashtra and took oath as deputy Chief Minister in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The Kerala unit on Sunday (July 2) frowned on Ajit Pawar, who left the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allied himself with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra. Minister AK Saseendran stated that the NCP state unit will stand firm with senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Saseendran said, "Ajit Pawar has betrayed the party. He craves power more than anything. NCP will stand firm with Left Front in Kerala. The party will not cooperate with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under any circumstances."

    The Minister also said that Sharad Pawar is the strongest leader in the NCP. 

    Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

    A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

    This development comes after Pawar called for a party meeting with some leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar's recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

    Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "PM Modi is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision."

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
