Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM: Uddhav camp's 'back stab' jibe amid NCP crisis in Maharashtra

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Amid the NCP crisis, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey on Sunday (July 2) said, "The leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have joined the same government today. Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that BJP has a history to stab in the back."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra."

NCP splits: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, joins NDA government

"There is enough time to discuss about the seat sharing in the cabinet. We have come together to develop Maharashtra. They (the opposition) got 4-5 seats in Lok Sabha elections, this time they will not manage to get even those number of seats," CM Shinde further said.

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

This development comes after Pawar called for party meeting with some leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.