    'Modi taking India ahead...': Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's new Deputy CM, credits PM for switch

    On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 2) addressed media and said that The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision."

    On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

    Ajit Pawar becomes new Deputy CM: Maharashtra sees four oath-taking ceremonies since 2019

    "The NCP party has joined the government. The party name and symbol will be used by us to contest elections," he added, pre-empting possible disqualification of all rebel MLAs under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

    Pawar revealed that discussions regarding the move were going on for a long time. "Whatever has been happening in the country and in the state, we saw that and decided that development should be made a priority," he said.

    In a tweet, Pawar said, "With the will of the people of Maharashtra, the support of his colleagues in the Nationalist Congress Party, and the strength of faith, he took the oath of office and secrecy as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state today. I believe that my post will be used for the welfare of the people, for the development of Maharashtra."

    The cabinet portfolios will be announced in a couple of days, and we will immediately start working on it. Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister on Sunday, while eight MLAs of the party took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government earlier in the day.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
