Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe

The pilot had allowed a female friend into the cockpit. According to the rules, unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and such an entry will be in violation of safety norms. There was no comment from Air India on the incident.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February.

According to reports, the incident took place on February 27 is and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to the DGCA. On Friday, the official said DGCA is investigating the matter.

The investigation team will examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, the official added.

The same day, a Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning.

Last week, the DGCA in a report said flight problems and baggage comprised the majority of a total of 347 passenger complaints received by the scheduled domestic airlines during March this year. The report further stated the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for March 2023 has been around 0.27.

According to the aviation regulator, a total of 38.6 percent of complaints were about flight-related problems, while 22.2 percent were related to baggage problems. The refund-related problems were just 11.5 percent.

