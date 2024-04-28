Bhojpuri SEXY NEW video OUT: Khesari Lal Yadav, Dimpal Singh's latest song ‘Sorry Sorry Sona' goes viral-WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri new song out: Khesari Lal and Dimpal Singh's dance performance in ‘Sorry Sorry Sona' is loved by fans and netizens. The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushi Kakkar. And lyrics is written by Mannu Sahu.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film business, and his performances never fail to wow the audience. His melodies captivate and attract the attention of the internet community. His new song 'Sorry Sorry Sona' was recently posted on the internet, and fans are thrilled with the Bhojpuri star's performance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    His acting and singing made him renowned, and her chemistry with Dimpal Singh in the new song will boost its popularity. Khesari and Dimpal are stunning performers is the USP of the video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    The song 'Sorry Sorry Sona' stars Khesari Lal and Dimpal Singh as husband and wife, and their connection is apparent. They are dancing gracefully and captivating the internet with their performance. Every audience is in awe of their performance, which was executed with perfection and grace. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Khesari Lal attempts to delight Dimpal with his antics and does Pushpa's distinctive positions to charm her. He attempts to soothe her, but Dimpal is still upset with him. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their amazing connection throughout the song is enough to steal your heart, and they are keeping everyone fascinated. Their dance movements are not to be missed.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has gained popularity online and captivated the public. Their performance is enough to steal your heart with ease.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Netizens adored the performance, showering the two with love and respect for their mesmerising and exquisite dancing routines, amazing acting, and lovely chemistry. 

