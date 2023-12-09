'Long and healthy life': PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal lauded Sonia Gandhi's unwavering commitment to public service and her relentless advocacy for the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 9) conveyed warm wishes to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, expressing prayers for her good health and longevity. Taking to X, PM Modi said,"Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal lauded Sonia Gandhi's unwavering commitment to public service and her relentless advocacy for the upliftment of marginalized communities. He praised her as a figure who has captured the admiration and respect of millions, citing her life journey as a profound source of inspiration.

"Her life journey serves as an inspiration to us all. Leading the Congress through challenging times, she orchestrated the UPA government, instrumental in delivering widespread welfare and remarkable progress for the nation," Venugopal remarked, acknowledging Gandhi's pivotal role in steering the country toward growth and development.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the value of Gandhi's visionary leadership and extensive experience. In his message, Stalin highlighted the importance of Gandhi's insights and wisdom, expressing hope that her guidance would continue to illuminate their collective efforts in safeguarding India from authoritarian influences.

