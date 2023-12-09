Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Long and healthy life': PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday

    Congress general secretary KC Venugopal lauded Sonia Gandhi's unwavering commitment to public service and her relentless advocacy for the upliftment of marginalized communities.

    Long and healthy life PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 9) conveyed warm wishes to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, expressing prayers for her good health and longevity. Taking to X, PM Modi said,"Best wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life."

    Congress general secretary KC Venugopal lauded Sonia Gandhi's unwavering commitment to public service and her relentless advocacy for the upliftment of marginalized communities. He praised her as a figure who has captured the admiration and respect of millions, citing her life journey as a profound source of inspiration.

    JD(U) MP's bizarre 'can't use computer' defence in Lok Sabha for Mahua Moitra goes viral (WATCH)

    "Her life journey serves as an inspiration to us all. Leading the Congress through challenging times, she orchestrated the UPA government, instrumental in delivering widespread welfare and remarkable progress for the nation," Venugopal remarked, acknowledging Gandhi's pivotal role in steering the country toward growth and development.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the value of Gandhi's visionary leadership and extensive experience. In his message, Stalin highlighted the importance of Gandhi's insights and wisdom, expressing hope that her guidance would continue to illuminate their collective efforts in safeguarding India from authoritarian influences.

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures historic first-ever full-disk images of the Sun; see majestic photos

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

    kerala news live 09 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Body of Kanam Rajendran will brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon

    Tata Group plans Rs 40,000 crore investment for semiconductor plant in Assam; CM says 'will be game changer' snt

    Tata Group plans Rs 40,000 crore investment for semiconductor plant in Assam; CM says 'will be game changer'

    Telangana BJP leaders won't take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker, declares Raja Singh (WATCH) snt

    Telangana: BJP leaders won't take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker, declares Raja Singh (WATCH)

    ISRO unveils first-ever full-disk images of Sun captured by India's Aditya-L1 mission (PHOTOS) snt

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures historic first-ever full-disk images of the Sun; see majestic photos

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

    kerala news live 09 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Body of Kanam Rajendran will brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon

    Heart health to blood sugar regulation: 7 benefits of eating blueberries ATG EAI

    Heart health to blood sugar regulation: 7 benefits of eating blueberries

    7 effective home cardio exercises for a healthier you SHG

    7 effective home cardio exercises for a healthier you

    Happy 41st birthday Dia Mirza: 6 interesting facts about the actress RKK EAI

    Happy 41st birthday Dia Mirza: 6 interesting facts about the actress

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon