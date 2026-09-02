AIIMS, New Delhi has ordered a detailed inquiry following the death of patient Tanvi,15, who was under treatment for a complex congenital heart condition. The Director has constituted a committee to examine the matter in detail and establish the facts.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has ordered a detailed inquiry following death of patient Tanvi,15, who was under treatment in the hospital for complex congenital heart condition.

In view of the concerns and issues highlighted in the media reports, the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi has constituted a committee to examine the matter in detail, review the sequence of events and establish the facts. The committee will review the clinical course and circumstances surrounding Tanvi’s death. AIIMS said final conclusions will await the committee’s findings and autopsy report.

Patient's Medical History

AIIMS said Tanvi was first evaluated at the Cardiology OPD of AIIMS on October 10, 2012, where she was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) with Pulmonary Atresia, a complex congenital cardiac condition in which the normal pathway for blood flow from the heart to the lungs is absent or severely interrupted.

Following the initial evaluation, the child was referred to the cardiac surgery team for assessment regarding the possibility of surgical correction. During 2013, she underwent detailed evaluation using progressively advanced diagnostic modalities, including CT Angiography, Conventional Angiography and Cardiac Catheterisation, to assess the cardiac anatomy and determine the feasibility of corrective surgery.

Following comprehensive evaluation, the treating team concluded in 2017 that corrective cardiac surgery was not feasible in view of the underlying cardiac anatomy and the complexity of the condition. The child was accordingly advised medical management and regular follow-up. The family was informed about the clinical assessment and the recommended course of management and possible prognosis, AIIMS said.

It said the family continued to remain in contact with the Institute over the subsequent years. The family also sought further opinions regarding the possibility of surgical intervention. As recently as last year, an opinion was obtained from the Head of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), who also advised medical management. The family subsequently sought an opinion from another senior cardiothoracic surgeon, who too advised continuation of medical management, AIIMS said.

Final Deterioration and Death

The patient was brought back to AIIMS in August 2026 when her clinical condition deteriorated. She was admitted on 24th August 2026 and was evaluated comprehensively, including for the possibility of heart-lung transplantation, considering the advanced nature of her cardiac condition.

AIIMS said that in the early hours of 1st September 2026, at approximately 2:50 am, the child developed sudden fatigue and weakness, followed by severe cyanosis, with oxygen saturation falling to approximately 48%. It said oxygen support was initiated at around 3:30 am. The child subsequently developed a hypoxic spell leading to cardiac arrest. Despite immediate and sustained resuscitative efforts by the treating medical team, the child could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:06 am, the officials said.

Ongoing Inquiry and AIIMS's Statement

An autopsy is currently underway, and the findings will be taken into consideration along with the complete clinical records and other relevant evidence, AIIMS said.

The Institute said considers the concerns expressed by the family seriously. It said the committee constituted by the Director will examine the complete sequence of events, clinical records, investigations, treatment provided, expert opinions and the circumstances surrounding the patient's death. The Institute will extend full cooperation to the committee and will take appropriate action based on its findings.

AIIMS New Delhi has expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and reiterates its commitment to patient safety, transparency, evidence-based clinical decision-making and accountability. The Institute said it will await the findings of the constituted committee and the autopsy before drawing any final conclusions regarding the circumstances of the patient's death. (ANI)