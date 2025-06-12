A purported viral video of two British nationals saying "Goodbye India" before boarding a doomed Air India flight adds a heartbreaking layer to the Ahmedabad crash tragedy.

A purported video of two British nationals smiling and bidding “Goodbye India” before boarding Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has gone viral—after the same flight crashed moments later, leaving all 242 people onboard feared dead.

The now-viral clip, said to be filmed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, captures the final moments of joy and optimism from the two passengers before the tragedy struck.

“We are at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India. Going back happily, happily calm,” said one of the British nationals in the video.

Social media users described the footage as “life’s fragility captured in one heartbreaking clip.”

Please note: Asianet News English does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew when it crashed shortly after taking off at 13:39 pm on Thursday. The plane plummeted into the hostel and residential quarters of doctors and medical staff at the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital premises in a densely populated area of Ahmedabad.

Videos from the crash site show the horrifying aftermath—charred bodies, burning wreckage, and smoke billowing from the debris.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik confirmed that rescue operations were still underway as of Thursday evening. The Army, Border Security Force (BSF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and local police are all involved in the large-scale rescue effort.

Several cars and vehicles parked near the medical college also caught fire.

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Casualty Details & Nationalities

According to Air India, among the 242 onboard were:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

The British High Commission in India released a statement on X: “We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

The statement included a link to its travel advisory and reassured British nationals that efforts were ongoing to gather more information.

The Canadian High Commission also expressed its condolences, stating: “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Lisbon said: “As per available information, seven Portuguese nationals were on board. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

They also provided an emergency contact number for assistance: +351 911 991 939.