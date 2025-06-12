04:35 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Eyewitness recounts what transpired

 

04:31 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Footage from inside medical hostel where plane crashed onto the roof

 

04:29 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help with rescue ops

 

04:25 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: IndiGo issues travel advisory following tragic incident

 

04:23 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu reacts to tragic crash

 

04:17 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: A help desk and assistance area is being set up outside the now temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport

 

04:16 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Ahmedabad City Police issues emergency number

 

04:12 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Rescue ops underway at crash site

 

04:08 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: PM Modi's first reaction to tragic incident

 

04:05 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Was ex-CM Vijay Rupani on Air India flight?

Unconfirmed reports stated that former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers of the Air India plane that crashed in a locality near the Ahmedabad Airport.

04:02 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Leaders across India express shock

Political leaders from across the country on Thursday (June 12) expressed deep sorrow and concern following the tragic crash of an Air India flight shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

04:00 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: UK PM dubs scenes at crash site 'devastating'

 

03:55 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov offers condolences to people of India

 

03:55 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Multiple agencies involved in rescue and relief operations

 

03:54 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Relative of those onboard ill-fate flight react to tragic crash

 

03:48 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: UK High Commission in India issues statement

 

03:46 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Operational Control Room activated

In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859

03:41 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Ill-fated plan crashed at the doctors' hostel, confirm authorities

 

03:39 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Row of ambulances arrive at the Civil Hospital

 

03:39 PM (IST) Jun 12

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash LIVE: Air India pilots sent MAYDAY call, then silence

What happened minutes before Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

