An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, carrying 254 passengers and crew. Boeing has confirmed contact with Air India and offered support, while PM Modi expressed condolences and assured assistance.

New Delhi: Boeing Airplanes said on Thursday that it is in contact with Air India regarding the AI-171 flight with 242 passengers and 12 crew bound for London's Gatwick airport crashed shortly after it took off in Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. The official X handle of US planemaker Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."



Air India posted on X that the Boeing Dreamliner 787 flight was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese. The flight crashed in a residential area at 1:39 pm (IST) after taking off from the Ahmedabad-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International here. Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding Air India flight AI171.



"When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation," the FAA said in a statement. “In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official U.S. representative and the FAA provides technical support.” "We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB," it said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, terming it "heartbreaking beyond words."



He conveyed his condolences and assured assistance to those affected. According to the post, PM Modi has been closely monitoring the situation and is in constant communication with state authorities. "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the Prime Minister wrote.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.



As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. "Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.