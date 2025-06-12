All 242 people on Air India flight AI171 were killed after the aircraft crashed near BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad. Investigations and rescue operations are ongoing.

In a devastating tragedy, all 242 passengers and crew members on board Air India Flight AI171 were feared dead after the aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, reported Associate Press quoting city police commissioner.

There appears to be no survivors from Air India airliner that crashed, city police commissioner reportedly told AP.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which departed for London Gatwick at 1:38 pm IST, issued a distress ‘Mayday’ call moments after lifting off. It failed to gain altitude, reaching only 625 feet before plummeting into the rooftop of a hostel building inside BJ Medical College campus. The vertical descent rate recorded was -475 feet per minute before it vanished from radar.

The impact caused a massive fireball and smoke cloud, killing all on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese passengers. Rescue operations continued into the evening, with CISF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), DGCA officials, local law enforcement, and airport authorities coordinating relief.

PM Modi, Amit Shah monitor situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the incident by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah. Naidu, who immediately flew to Ahmedabad, is overseeing emergency response along with DGCA and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“All agencies are working in a swift, coordinated manner to provide medical assistance and relief,” Naidu said.

Amit Shah also spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and assured full Central assistance. CM Patel, accompanied by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, visited the Civil Hospital to oversee emergency medical response.

Surveillance footage confirms crash location

Footage captured from the BJ Medical College hostel showed the moment of the crash, with the plane’s wreckage embedded in the building’s top floors. All hostel residents have been safely evacuated.

Emergency teams have sealed the crash site, and black box recovery is underway.

Official investigation underway

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed it is leading a full investigation. Officials from the Directorate of Airworthiness and Boeing technical experts are now examining aircraft records, cockpit communication, and mechanical systems.

Aviation officials are exploring potential technical faults, including engine failure, fuel imbalance, or navigation anomalies. The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft issued an emergency call, raising questions about an immediate technical failure.

MoCA sets up emergency control room

In response to the tragedy, the Ministry of Civil Aviation activated an Operational Control Room to coordinate efforts across agencies. A dedicated helpline has also been set up for families of the victims.

MoCA Control Room Contacts:

011-24610843 | 9650391859

Air India Passenger Helpline:

1800 5691 444

“We are committed to a swift response and full support to all affected,” MoCA said in an official statement on X.