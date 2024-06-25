After Owaisi, BJP's Gangwar stokes row with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat' while taking oath in LS (WATCH)

BJP's Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar sparked controversy in Parliament by concluding his oath with "Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat," polarizing opinions. His statement followed an earlier uproar over AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi's pro-Palestine remarks during oath-taking. Opposition leaders criticized Gangwar's statement as unconstitutional, contrasting it with Rahul Gandhi's conventional oath of "Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan."

After AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's earlier declaration during his oath-taking, where he proclaimed 'Jai Hindurashtra, Jai Bharat' before the house, BJP leader Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly stirred controversy with his concluding remarks after taking oath as Member of Parliament. Gangwar, aged 68, sparked a heated debate as he concluded his oath with the words 'Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat' on Tuesday.

This sequence of events has further polarized opinions within the Parliament, with opposition leaders voicing objections and labelling Gangwar's statement as unconstitutional.



Tuesday marked the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha sessions, with several newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having taken their oaths on the previous day. Amidst the routine proceedings, Gangwar's statement has added fuel to an already contentious session.



The controversy surrounding Owaisi's oath, where he included pro-Palestine sentiments, had already caused uproar both inside and outside the Parliament chambers. Despite objections raised by BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, the presiding officer decided to strike the 'Jai Palestine' slogan from the record.

In contrast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose a more conventional approach during his oath-taking, concluding with 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan' while holding a copy of the Constitution. The reactions to Gangwar's statement were swift, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemning the 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' remark as contrary to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

