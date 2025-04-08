IPL 2025: RCB skipper Patidar fined Rs 12 lakh for team's slow over-rate in win over MI

Read Full Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the fine, RCB registered a thrilling 12-run victory, continuing their impressive start to the season.

RCB posted a commanding total of 221 for five, powered by Patidar’s explosive 32-ball 64. In response, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 209 for nine.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh,” stated an IPL media release.

With this win, Bengaluru moved to third on the points table with six points. They will next face Delhi Capitals at home on April 10 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya disappointed after the team's defeat to RCB at Wankhede

‘Relaxed’ Patidar a Key to RCB’s Turnaround: Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has praised Rajat Patidar’s calm leadership style, suggesting it has played a pivotal role in RCB’s resurgence this season.

“Patidar certainly seems liberated as the leader. Seventeen years without a title, and now they understand what needs to be done to win. With a relaxed, laid-back captain, others are also stepping up with their experience to help move the team forward,” Gavaskar told JioStar.

RCB, who have historically struggled in the IPL, have already ended two long-standing jinxes this season — securing their first-ever win at Chepauk in 17 years and snapping a six-match losing streak at the Wankhede.

Dinesh Karthik’s Influence Behind the Scenes

Gavaskar also hailed the mentorship of Dinesh Karthik, who has taken up a support role with the team.

“He has seniors who are always willing to lend a hand, and a strong support staff. Someone like Dinesh Karthik — people don’t talk enough about his influence.

“DK is the kind of guy who spends time with younger players, offering guidance and inputs. Rajat is lucky to have that environment — a group that’s been hungry for success,” he added.

Latest Videos