Kerala: ED issues fresh summons to Gokulam Gopalan for interrogation over alleged FEMA violation case

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued another notice to Gokulam Gopalan, industrialist and one of the producers of the Malayalam film 'Empuraan' to appear before it on April 22. This comes after a six-hour questioning session on Monday (April 7), where Gopalan's statements and the documents provided by him and his statements are being examined. The ED has indicated that it had initially found a violation of FEMA rules, and it is investigating whether there were any violations of the rules in a larger amount.

The ED has asked Gopalan to appear for questioning on April 22, either in person or by sending a representative.

Kerala: Gokulam Gopalan appears before ED office in Kochi over FEMA violation, statements to be recorded

Earlier, the Income Tax Department issued a notice to Antony Perumbavoor, another producer of Empuraan, seeking clarification on the alleged financial transactions related to his previously bankrolled films 'Lucifer' and 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'.

According to sources in the Income Tax Department, the notice is a follow-up to the earlier raids conducted in 2022. Authorities have clarified that the current notice or the proceedings are not related to the recently released and "controversial" film Empuraan.

In 2022, the Income Tax Department raided the offices and residences of several film producers in Kerala. The raids were carried out on five production companies, including Aashirvad Cinemas, which was allegedly owned by Antony Perumbavoor, said sources. As per sources, the alleged financial transactions of these companies from 2019 to 2022 were examined during the initial proceedings. The latest notice to Perumbavoor is part of the department's follow-up investigations, they added.

'Empuraan' recently underwent voluntary edits by its makers after facing backlash.

While ruling Left parties and the main Opposition, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress in Kerala rallied behind the makers of the film, those who associated with the Sangh Parivar organisations criticised them, alleging that the film has "anti-national" contents. Several BJP leaders, including its State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, vowed never to watch the film.

ED claims seizure of Rs 1.5 cr in raid on Gokulam Gopalan's financial institutions

