user
user icon

IPL 2025: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Dwayne Bravo to become successful pacer in the tournament

Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taking pacer in IPL history during a match against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2025: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Dwayne Bravo to become successful pacer in the tournament HRD
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtook West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo to become the pacer with the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bhuvneshwar achieved this milestone during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

During the match, Bhuvneshwar gave away 48 runs but got a crucial wicket of Tilak Varma, who threatened to take the game away from RCB.

Now in 179 matches, Bhuvneshwar has taken 184 wickets as compared to Bravo's 183 scalps in 161 IPL matches. With this, he has also become the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Above him are Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (206 wickets in 162 matches at an average of 22.83 and best figures of 5/40) and Piyush Chawla (192 wickets in 192 matches at an average of 26.60, with best figures of 4/17).

Also read: IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya disappointed after the team's defeat to RCB at Wankhede

Kohli and Rajat fifties propelled RCB to a solid total 

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. Though Phil Salt departed early, Virat (67 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) made sure MI regretted their decision as they put on a counter-attacking 91-run stand. After the dismissal of this duo, skipper Rajat Patidar (64 in 32 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (40* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) made sure that the run-rate never went down. RCB ended at 221/5.

Hardik Pandya (2/45), the skipper and Trent Boult (2/57) took two wickets but leaked runs. Vignesh Puthur got a wicket as well. Jasprit Bumrah delivered figures of 0/29 in four overs on his comeback.

Krunal Pandya starred in RCB's 12-run win

During the run-chase, MI was 99/4 in 12 overs. But an explosive 89 run stand between Tilak Varma (56 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (42 in 15 balls, with three fours and four sixes) threatened to take the game away from RCB.

However, Krunal (4/45), Josh Hazlewood (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/48) came in clutch with crucial wickets at the right times, helping secure RCB a 12-run win.

RCB is at the third spot with three wins and a loss in four matches and all their three wins have been away from home. MI have won just one out of their five games and are standing at eighth spot.

Also read: IPL 2025: CSK assistant bowling coach defends the team's poor start to the season ahead of clash PBKS

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ISL 2024-25: Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka cheer Mohun Bagan to thrilling final berth; pictures go viral snt

ISL 2024-25: Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka cheer Mohun Bagan SG to thrilling final berth; pictures go viral

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene happy with Bumrah's fitness and execution in the clash against RCB HRD

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene happy with Bumrah's fitness and execution in the clash against RCB

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti plots Champions League masterplan as Courtois warns of 'very dangerous' area snt

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti plots Champions League masterplan as Courtois warns of 'very dangerous' area

IPL 2025: RCB skipper Patidar fined Rs 12 lakh for team's slow over-rate in win over MI snt

IPL 2025: RCB skipper Patidar fined Rs 12 lakh for team's slow over-rate in win over MI

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya disappointed after the team's defeat to RCB at Wankhede HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya disappointed after the team's defeat to RCB at Wankhede

Recent Stories

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH) shk

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH)

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip NTI

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar ATG

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon