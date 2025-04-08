From Cricketer to IPS Officer: Karthik Madhira's Inspiring UPSC Story

Career
There comes a turning point in everyone's life when dreams change. But there are some people who, instead of giving up, choose a new path and excel there too.
Such is the story of Karthik Madhira from Hyderabad, who said goodbye to cricket and fulfilled his dream of serving the country by becoming an IPS officer.
Karthik Madhira's childhood was spent on cricket grounds. From Under-13 to Under-19, he was a part of the Telangana team. People started considering him a future star.
An injury sustained while playing cricket and some personal reasons stopped Karthik Madhira's cricket career. But fate showed him another path.
After leaving cricket, Karthik Madhira focused entirely on his studies and obtained an engineering degree in Computer Science.
Karthik Madhira also worked in a private company for 6 months. But he felt something missing. He felt that true peace lies in doing something for society.
The UPSC journey was not easy. Even after failing three times, he did not give up. In his fourth attempt in 2019, he secured AIR 103 and became an IPS officer.
Today he is ASP in Lonavala, Maharashtra, but whenever he gets time, he picks up the cricket bat. His enthusiasm is worth watching.
Karthik Madhira believes that the lessons of discipline and restraint learned from cricket still come in handy in his job today.
Karthik Madhira's coach Ramesh Sharma says, Karthik's hard work was amazing. He used to learn something even from defeat and then return with double enthusiasm.
Karthik Madhira's story has become viral on social media. His UPSC journey is truly remarkable.
