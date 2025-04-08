user
'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, congratulated beneficiaries and highlighted the scheme’s role in empowering underserved individuals by providing them with financial support.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 8) congratulated the people whose has been transformed through Mudra Yojana and said that the scheme has turned several dreams into reality by empowering people.

"Today, as we mark, #10YearsOfMUDRA, I would like to congratulate all those whose lives have been transformed thanks to this scheme. Over this decade, Mudra Yojana has turned several dreams into reality, empowering people who were previously overlooked with the financial support to shine. It illustrates that for the people of India, nothing is impossible!" PM Modi posted on X.

He further said that every Mudra loan carries with it dignity, self-respect and opportunity.

"It is particularly heartening that half of the Mudra beneficiaries belong to SC, ST and OBC Communities, and over 70% of the beneficiaries are women! Every Mudra loan carries with it dignity, self-respect and opportunity. In addition to financial inclusion, this scheme has also ensured social inclusion and economic freedom," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the central government will continue focusing on ensuring a robust ecosystem for every aspiring entrepreneur.

"In the times to come, our Government will continue focusing on ensuring a robust ecosystem where every aspiring entrepreneur, has access to credit thus giving him or her the confidence and a chance to grow," the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries today.

PMMY, the Flagship Programme of the Prime Minister, aimed at funding the Unfunded micro enterprises and small businesses. By removing the burden of collateral and simplifying access, MUDRA laid the foundation for a new era of grassroots entrepreneurship.

Across the country, lives have transformed. Kamlesh, a home-based tailor in Delhi, expanded her work, employed three other women, and enrolled her children in a good school. Bindu, who began with 50 brooms a day, now leads a unit producing 500. These are not exceptions anymore. They reflect a larger shift, as per the Ministry.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance, today, India marks 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY).

