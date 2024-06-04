Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hyderabad Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Madhavi Latha's arrow breach Asaduddin Owaisi's winning streak?

    In the 2024 elections, Hyderabad, a key Telangana constituency, saw a 46.08% voter turnout. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, a stronghold since 2004, faces BJP's Smt. (Dr.) Madhavi Latha and INC's Rajesh Kumar Pulipati. Owaisi won in 2019 and 2014 with significant margins. The constituency includes seven assembly segments and has been under AIMIM's influence since 1984.

    Hyderabad, a prominent parliamentary constituency in Telangana, is one of the key seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The constituency, a stronghold of Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004, went to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase. The election was successfully conducted on May 13, with a voter turnout of 46.08 per cent. Hyderabad encompasses seven assembly constituencies: Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Charminar, Karwan, Bahadurpura, and Goshamahal. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

    The key candidates for the 2024 Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency are:

    • BJP: Smt. (Dr.) Madhavi Latha
    • AIMIM: Asaduddin Owaisi
    • INC: Rajesh Kumar Pulipati

    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Hyderabad was the battleground for a fiercely contested battle, witnessing a voter turnout of 44.75%. Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM candidate, emerged victorious with a significant margin of 2,82,186 votes, securing a total of 5,17,471 votes. His closest rival, Dr. Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP, received 2,35,285 votes. 

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Owaisi secured victory in the seat with 513,868 votes, holding a vote share of 52.88 per cent. Dr Bhagavanth Rao, the BJP candidate, emerged as the runner-up with 311,414 votes, accounting for 32.05 per cent of the total votes. Asaduddin Owaisi defeated Dr. Bhagavanth Rao by a significant margin of 202,454 votes.

    Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, has been the face of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004. Known for its strong advocacy for the rights and interests of Muslims, AIMIM has established itself as a prominent political force under Owaisi's leadership. Owaisi's political journey is deeply rooted in his family legacy, with his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, initially winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in 1984. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi continued his electoral dominance until 2004, laying the foundation for Asaduddin Owaisi's longstanding representation in the constituency.

