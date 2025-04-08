'Shoplifting, speeding..': Indian students in US face visa revocation, told to self-deport over minor offences

Read Full Article

After stirring outrage for revoking student visas over alleged campus activism, US immigration authorities appear to be doubling down - this time zeroing in on international students with even the most minor brushes with the law, including routine traffic violations.

Dozens of Indian students across the United States have received emails from their designated school officials (DSOs), informing them that their F-1 student visa was no longer valid and that they must depart the country without delay. The emails, copies of which are in TOI’s possession, cited previous criminal charges — ranging from traffic infractions and drunk driving to shoplifting — as grounds for revocation.

TOI had first reported on March 30 about hundreds of international students being asked to "self-deport" in connection with campus activism, sometimes even for merely sharing social media posts. The latest wave of action, however, appears even more drastic.

“The termination of your SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System...proves their legal status) record means that you no longer have valid F-1 non-immigrant status. This means you are no longer lawfully allowed to stay in the US. Restated, your Form I-20 is no longer valid. Your EAD (Employment Authorisation Document) is no longer valid, and you no longer have authorisation to work,” the email stated.

It continued, “If your visa has been revoked, this means that the F-1 visa in your passport is no longer valid. If you are in the US, you may need to make plans for immediate departure.”

This latest batch of alarming emails has hit Indian students enrolled in universities across Missouri, Texas, and Nebraska. TOI spoke to at least five such students in the past fortnight.

Though these infractions technically qualify as grounds for deportation under Department of Homeland Security guidelines, legal experts note that enforcement has historically been lenient. “Revoking SEVIS for offences like drinking and driving, shifting lanes or over-speeding is extremely rare,” said Chand Paravathneni, a Texas-based immigration attorney now handling around 30 such cases. “I’ve been flooded with calls from panicked Indian students over the past four days.”

“Some of these cases involve offences like jumping a red light or not having a licensed driver while on a learner’s permit. These are petty misdemeanours, usually resolved with simple legal procedures. We’ve hardly seen SEVIS being revoked for such reasons before,” he added.

“We are checking with students to ascertain if they were involved in anything else apart from the cases they have disclosed to us,” said Paravathneni.

Old cases resurface

Students are stunned by the sudden resurgence of past misdemeanours they believed were long buried. A student from Hyderabad, currently residing in Omaha, Nebraska and working under OPT (Optional Practical Training), described his bewilderment.

“I got a ticket for over-speeding two years ago in New York. I was driving at a little over 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. I paid a nominal fine and visited a police station, and that was it. I was never arrested,” said the student, who completed his master’s in project management from Boston.

“While I am not undermining my mistake, it is unfortunate that I am being asked to self deport for a minor offence — and that too after so long.”

Another student, currently finishing his master’s in Information Technology in Missouri, confessed to a DUI charge.

“I was told not to consume alcohol for a year. An ignition lock was installed in my car... I’ve been regularly giving urine tests to the police, and all have come back clean,” he explained. Yet, he too was blindsided by the sudden deportation notice.

A third student, based in Austin, Texas, recalled being arrested for shoplifting in July 2023.

“I forgot to scan items worth $144 at Walmart in Delta, Texas... But they gave me a warning and the case was dismissed within a month on the grounds of my good academic performances and because it was my first offence. I followed all instructions and completed all the formalities. Why am I being punished again?” he asked, visibly distressed.

Ravi Lothumalla, founder of US Admissions, a consultancy that helps international students with admissions and legal matters, noted that offences like shoplifting or drunk driving, while serious in the US, are unfortunately not uncommon among students. He emphasized that newcomers are always warned of the legal repercussions before setting foot in America.

“However, this is the first time that we are seeing SEVIS being revoked for such crimes. Many of these cases are over a year old and already resolved. Students must consult immigration lawyers immediately, as some may still have a chance of reversing the revocation,” said Lothumalla.

