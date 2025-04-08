Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

Read Full Article

Sofía Vergara, the Colombian-American star known for her role as the glamorous Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, recently left her fans across the globe both confused and delighted with an unexpected Instagram post. While fans are used to seeing Vergara in her sassy, high-maintenance role, this time, she gave us a completely different side of her personality, one that quickly went viral, especially among her Indian followers.

In the post, Vergara is seen hanging out with friends, including jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, looking glamorous as ever. The photo is classic Vergara, chic and radiant, but the soundtrack caught everyone off guard.

The music playing in the background? “Badri Ki Dulhania,” the popular track from the 2017 Bollywood hit Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. This Bollywood anthem blasting from Vergara's speakers was certainly unexpected and had fans scratching their heads.

Indian fans, who are no strangers to Bollywood tunes, flooded the comments with a mix of surprise and admiration. Some couldn’t believe their eyes, joking about checking if the song was indeed meant for that post. Others humorously suggested Vergara might be eligible for an Indian Aadhar card now. A few fans even imagined a cheeky crossover between Modern Family and Bollywood, playfully referring to Vergara's character as "Gloria Pritchett Ki Dulhania."

Vergara’s bold cultural blend of Colombian flair with Bollywood beats has created a fun fusion that has captured the attention of her fans worldwide. Who knew that the star of Modern Family would become the new queen of cultural crossover?

