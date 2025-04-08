user
On cam, 20-yr-old Maharashtra student collapses on stage, dies of heart attack during farewell speech (WATCH)

A college event in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv turned tragic after a 20-year-old student collapsed while delivering a speech and died of a heart attack.

Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

In a tragic accident, a 20-year-old student collapsed while delivering a farewell speech and died of a heart attack in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Varsha, a third-year BA student at Shinde College, was giving a farewell speech addressing her friends and teachers. All the students were enjoying the party with laughter, but no one had any idea that this moment would turn tragic in a matter of seconds.

Varsha started her speech with a smile, but suddenly her face turned pale and she stumbled and fell on the stage. She was immediately taken to the hospital but the doctors declared her dead. It is believed that Varsha died of a heart attack.

Heart surgery was done at the age of eight

As soon as Varsha fell on the stage, the people present there immediately ran to her and tried to handle her. Initially, everyone thought that she might have fallen due to weakness or dizziness. When she did not regain consciousness for a long time, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On reaching there, the doctors declared her dead.

According to family members, Varsha had undergone a heart surgery at the age of eight. However, she had been completely healthy for the last 12 years and was not taking any kind of medicine.

