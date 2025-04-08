user
user icon

Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH)

A 45-year-old man jumped from the Mayur Vihar metro station and was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He was hanging on the railing of the metro station.

Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

A 45-year-old man jumped from the Mayur Vihar metro station and was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He was hanging on the railing of the metro station. CISF and Delhi Fire Service tried to rescue but he jumped onto the road.

According to Delhi Police the station controller of the Mayur Vihar-1 metro received information on Monday that a man was hanging over the side of the road and couldn't get out.

The team reached the metro station and found that a man had been hanging on the railing for about half an hour. CISF staff, Delhi Metro staff, local police, PCR, and the fire brigade were present on the spot with a hydraulic crane to rescue him.

CISF staff tried to rescue the man using ropes. A lot of effort was made to save the hanging man and convince him, but despite all efforts, the man jumped from there towards the road.

Also read: US top court rejects 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's final plea against extradition to India

The person was taken to LBS hospital for treatment, where he was admitted. The injured person's name and address were Vikram Sharma, a resident of Katwaria Sarai, Delhi, who is about 45 years old. During the inquiry, it also came to know that the injured person was working in Imfinera Company, which is situated at Sector 15(2), Milestone Tower, Gurugram, Haryana. He has a son and a daughter.

During the search of the injured, a mobile phone, a paper with contact numbers written on it, a Metro Card, and Rs. 1370 in cash were found.

During treatment, the injured person was referred to GTB hospital for further treatment, and his family members reached the Hospital.

Also read: 'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana anr

'Nothing is Impossible': PM Modi expresses happiness on 10 years of Mudra Yojana

'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH) shk

'This is intentional': Noida woman orders veg biryani, gets non-veg during Navratri (WATCH)

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders investigation over students missing JEE due to his convoy anr

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders investigation over students missing JEE due to his convoy

US top court rejects 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's final plea against extradition to India shk

US top court rejects 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's final plea against extradition to India

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man charged with murder after wife dies of bleeding during childbirth at home in Malappuram

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources AJR

8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx snt

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution ATG

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try gcw

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon