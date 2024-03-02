'Relieve me of my political duties': Gautam Gambhir urges BJP chief JP Nadda

Currently serving as the team mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, Gautam Gambhir collaborates with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. His leadership played a pivotal role in guiding KKR to victory in the IPL championships of 2012 and 2014.

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Saturday (March 2) said that he has requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him from his political duties so that he can focus on upcoming cricket commitments.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

Currently serving as the team mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, Gautam Gambhir collaborates with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. His leadership played a pivotal role in guiding KKR to victory in the IPL championships of 2012 and 2014. As the upcoming IPL season approaches, slated to kick off on March 22, Gambhir's influence on the team remains a focal point.

Last year, Gambhir found himself entangled in political discussions after an alleged altercation with a fellow BJP lawmaker during an event attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Insiders suggest that this incident, occurring as part of the BJP's celebration of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, reignited concerns within the party regarding Gambhir's perceived "usual behavior."

This unease within the party traces back to his landslide victory in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, securing over 55% of the votes.

Amidst internal debates, some sections of the BJP advocated for disciplinary actions against Gambhir, pointing to similar incidents involving him in the past. Concurrently, others noted that by not taking punitive measures thus far, the party might have inadvertently reinforced Gambhir's belief that he can evade consequences.

The discussions around Gambhir's "attitude" and "anger issues" persist, with contrasting opinions attributing his demeanor to either personal traits or his perceived status as an "outsider" in the political landscape.