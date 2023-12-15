Act of stripping woman naked and assault in Belagavi more brutal than Draupadi's disrobing: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court denounces the New Vantamuri village incident, urging swift action and accountability. Expressing dismay over law enforcement lapses, it demands justice, emphasizing the psychological impact and societal gravity while urging comprehensive action and updates by December 18.

The incident where the culprits tortured the woman and stripped her naked is very inhumane, and the fact that this has happened after 75 years of Independence is shameful, stated the Karnataka High Court, expressing outrage and sorrow over the act at New Vantamuri village, Belagavi taluk. Chief Justice P.B. Varale, alongside Justice Krishna S. Dixit, presided over a case filed voluntarily by the High Court regarding the egregious incident, lamenting the brutality witnessed despite 75 years of independence.

The division bench, deeply troubled by the incident, raised critical questions concerning the lapse in law enforcement. It questioned the absence of police intervention and preventive measures, highlighting the responsibilities of the police to both investigate and avert such atrocities.



Also, the court criticized the apparent lack of action against the responsible police inspector and urged accountability from the Women's Commission and Human Rights Commission in the state.

Expressing deep remorse over the victim's suffering, the court chastised the delayed police response and highlighted the psychological impact of such heinous acts on the community, particularly women. The justices drew comparisons to Draupadi's disrobing incident in Mahabharata, denouncing the severity of the recent incident and emphasizing the traumatic effects on the victim and the society at large.



Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty presented a factual report on the case, with the investigation entrusted to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's initial status report, seeking additional information, especially regarding the victim's psychological counselling and treatment.

As a result, the court directed the government to submit an updated status report by December 18, urging the personal presence of the Commissioner of Police, Belagavi, and the investigating officer, ACP, during the inquiry. The court emphasized the need for comprehensive and prompt action, underscoring the severity of the incident and the societal implications, demanding justice for the victim and strict measures against the culprits.