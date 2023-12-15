Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Act of stripping woman naked and assault in Belagavi more brutal than Draupadi's disrobing: Karnataka HC

    The Karnataka High Court denounces the New Vantamuri village incident, urging swift action and accountability. Expressing dismay over law enforcement lapses, it demands justice, emphasizing the psychological impact and societal gravity while urging comprehensive action and updates by December 18.

    Act of stripping woman naked and assault in Belagavi more brutal than Draupadi's disrobing: Karnataka HC vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    The incident where the culprits tortured the woman and stripped her naked is very inhumane, and the fact that this has happened after 75 years of Independence is shameful, stated the Karnataka High Court, expressing outrage and sorrow over the act at New Vantamuri village, Belagavi taluk. Chief Justice P.B. Varale, alongside Justice Krishna S. Dixit, presided over a case filed voluntarily by the High Court regarding the egregious incident, lamenting the brutality witnessed despite 75 years of independence.

    The division bench, deeply troubled by the incident, raised critical questions concerning the lapse in law enforcement. It questioned the absence of police intervention and preventive measures, highlighting the responsibilities of the police to both investigate and avert such atrocities. 

    Belagavi shocker: 7 arrested for allegedly assaulting and stripping woman, and tying her to pole

    Also, the court criticized the apparent lack of action against the responsible police inspector and urged accountability from the Women's Commission and Human Rights Commission in the state.

    Expressing deep remorse over the victim's suffering, the court chastised the delayed police response and highlighted the psychological impact of such heinous acts on the community, particularly women. The justices drew comparisons to Draupadi's disrobing incident in Mahabharata, denouncing the severity of the recent incident and emphasizing the traumatic effects on the victim and the society at large.

    Bengaluru: Woman accused of assaulting guards after watching ANIMAL movie at 3 am

    Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty presented a factual report on the case, with the investigation entrusted to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's initial status report, seeking additional information, especially regarding the victim's psychological counselling and treatment.

    As a result, the court directed the government to submit an updated status report by December 18, urging the personal presence of the Commissioner of Police, Belagavi, and the investigating officer, ACP, during the inquiry. The court emphasized the need for comprehensive and prompt action, underscoring the severity of the incident and the societal implications, demanding justice for the victim and strict measures against the culprits.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: Two more people detained for questioning; check details AJR

    Parliament security breach: Two more people detained for questioning; check details

    Did a meteorite end the Indus Valley Civilization? Research hints at possibility anr

    Did a meteorite end the Indus Valley Civilization? Research hints at possibility

    Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today rkn

    Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene AJR

    Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene

    Kerala to borrow Rs 2000 crore as Centre increases borrowing limit anr

    Kerala to borrow Rs 2000 crore as Centre increases borrowing limit

    Recent Stories

    We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar SHG

    'We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar

    Leo actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates 21 years in cinema rkn

    Leo actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates 21 years in cinema

    Indian government issues HIGH risk alert for Samsung users Check details gcw

    Indian government issues HIGH risk alert for Samsung users; Check details

    Parliament security breach: Two more people detained for questioning; check details AJR

    Parliament security breach: Two more people detained for questioning; check details

    Bollywood buzz: Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's clinic visit takes social media by storm [WATCH] ATG

    Bollywood buzz: Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's clinic visit takes social media by storm [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon