    Belagavi shocker: 7 arrested for allegedly assaulting and stripping woman, and tying her to pole

    In Belgaum, an elopement led to a violent backlash. Priyanka's family assaulted Dundappa's mother, stripping and tying her to a pole in anger. Seven arrests were made, two suspects remain at large. Police swiftly intervened, emphasizing the severity and cruelty of the incident.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    A distressing incident at Vantamuri village in Belgaum taluk has left chills among the villagers, where seven individuals have been apprehended on charges of assaulting a woman, stripping her naked, and tethering her to a pole. The incident unfolded after a young man eloped with a woman he loved, triggering a furious reaction from the woman's family members.

    Dundappa Ashoka Naik took the drastic step of absconding with Priyanka Basappa Naik, the woman he loved, upon learning that Priyanka's family had arranged her marriage on the same day. This act of elopement led to a wave of fury within Priyanka's family, escalating into a violent confrontation.

    The young woman, Priyanka, was previously engaged to another person, and her family had arranged her marriage. Learning of this, Dundappa, the young man she loved, fled with her. Enraged by their elopement, the woman's family attacked Dundappa's house, dragged his mother from her sleep, and subjected her to physical assault, stripping her naked in a fit of rage.

    The attackers stripped Kamalavva naked and later paraded and tied her to a pole, subjecting her to further abuse. This appalling assault reportedly involved nine individuals, including women, and the incident has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Kakati Police Station.

    Belagavi City Police Commissioner, Siddaramappa visited the site of the disturbing occurrence and confirmed the arrest of seven individuals, with a search ongoing for two absconding suspects. He expressed concern over the inhumane treatment inflicted upon the woman, emphasizing the swift action taken by the police to rescue her upon receiving the distressing information. The victim was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical attention.

    Highlighting the severity of the incident, Siddaramappa explained that the son of the assaulted woman and Priyanka, the young woman involved in the elopement, had fled. This prompted the family of the young woman to create a commotion, resulting in the deplorable act of tying the woman to a pole and subjecting her to physical assault.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
